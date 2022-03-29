‘Vampire appliances’ could add £290 to energy bills

Electric devices which are plugged in although switched off continue to consume power adding almost £300 to households’ energy bills.

According to British Gas, 23% of the annual electricity usage is coming from these so-called ‘vampire appliances’.

That translates to £293.71 of the average energy bills with the current price cap level of £1,277.

From 1st April energy bills are set to increase by £693 – the cap will rise to £1,971.

With this increase, these electronics could add a total of £453 to an annual energy bill.

Some of these ‘vampire appliances’ are games consoles, laptops, TV, coffee machines and microwave ovens.

British Gas estimates this wasted energy used by these devices cost UK households a staggering £2.2 billion a year.

A recent report suggested Russia’s war on Ukraine could leave 8.5 million UK households in fuel poverty.

Analysts predicted that if gas prices continued to rise, energy bills could increase to £3,000 in October.