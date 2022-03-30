Two councils granted £36m to trial innovative ways of adapting to coastal erosion

The government is providing £36 million of funding to two councils to explore innovative ways of adapting to the effects of coastal erosion.

The Coastal Transition Accelerator Programme, managed by the Environment Agency, is initially focusing on areas in East Yorkshire and North Norfolk, with the local authorities receiving funding to help communities on areas of the coast that cannot sustainably be defended from coastal erosion.

The two locations were chosen because they are already living with the challenges of coastal erosion and 84% of the properties in the areas are at risk of coastal erosion in England over the next 20 years.

Residents will be supported to prepare and plan for the long term, while also trialling some immediate actions that support the long term resilience of communities near the coast.

Interventions could include improving and replacing damaged community infrastructure, such as beach access or coastal transport links and replacing public or community owned buildings in areas at risk with removable, modular or other innovative buildings.

Land could also be repurposed in coastal erosion zones for different uses such as temporary car parks and restoring and creating habitats to include green buffer zones.

Floods Minister Rebecca Pow said: “As climate change brings more extreme weather, we must redouble our efforts to build a more resilient nation. We have ramped up flood and coastal erosion policies and we will always defend our coastline where it is sustainable and sensible to do so. Where it isn’t we will support communities to adapt.

“What we are announcing today will support innovative solutions to help those areas most vulnerable to coastal erosion to prepare and adapt.”

The programme to explore and test innovative opportunities will run until March 2027.