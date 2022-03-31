“Here in one minute someone dies and in two minutes someone else dies”

Today, Olga Boiko is alive but she is not sure if tomorrow she will be breathing.

She fled her home in Kyiv when the war started in Ukraine, on 24th February – she is currently staying in the western part of the country feeling that her future is in the hands of other people and their war machines.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, more than ten million people have now left their homes in Ukraine because of the Russian invasion.

Olga is a Ukrainian climate activist, Coordinator of Climate Action Network Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia (CAN EECCA) and climate change campaigner for NGO Ecoaction.

She told ELN: “Here the time is really now because in one minute someone will die and then in two minutes someone else will die. The missiles are still flying, people are still dying.

“I know, since from the beginning of the war, there is a calculator on how much money EU paid to Russia for oil, gas and coal and that shows that is more than €22 billion (£18,7bn).

“The pressure in the form of sanctions is what will help us to get close to the victory.”

Watch the video to listen to the entire interview.