Ofgem orders energy supplier to disclose financial information on its activities

UK Energy Incubator Hub could lose its licence if it failed to comply, the regulator has said

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 31 March 2022
Image: chrisdorney / Shutterstock

Ofgem has ordered UK Energy Incubator Hub Ltd, formerly known as Euston Energy, to provide financial and other information related to the company’s activities.

The regulator said the company, which is a domestic supplier with nearly 4,000 customers must urgently disclose this information.

The supplier operates under two brands, Northumbria Energy and Neo Energy.

A few months ago, in a similar move, the energy regulator ordered Avro Energy to provide information on its operations. 

Just a few days after that, the company exited the market leaving 580,000 customers.

Ofgem added that if UK Energy Incubator Hub failed to provide this information, it would breach its licence conditions.

The company could even be stripped of its licence if it didn’t comply with the order, Ofgem said.

ELN has approached Euston Energy, Northumbria Energy and Neo Energy for a response.

