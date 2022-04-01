Extinction Rebellion activists block major oil terminals

Hundreds of climate activists have today blocked ten major oil terminals across the UK.

The protests, which were staged at the entrances of terminals near London, Birmingham and Southampton, were organised by campaign groups Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil.

The activists glued themselves to roads, climbed on tankers while others blocked fuel trucks from leaving the sites – they stated the move aims to highlight the government’s failure to shut down the fossil fuel economy.

They said: “Fossil fuels are killing the planet and funding war. Big Oil makes money while hitting us with a cost of living crisis. So today, we shut them down.”

The blocked terminals include the bp oil depot in Tamworth, Staffordshire and Esso Petroleum in Tyburn, Birmingham.

Earlier this month, Extinction Rebellion announced they would join forces with other groups to blockade oil refineries across the UK.

It said: “On the day of the biggest energy price rise in living memory and on the heels of the most damning IPCC report to date our plans take on a renewed urgency.”

ELN has approached bp and Esso for a response.