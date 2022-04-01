Firmus Energy announces Ten Towns 16% increase in gas prices

Gas company Firmus Energy has revealed that its prices for Northern Irish customers in the Ten Towns network will increase by 16.31%.

This rise will come into effect from the 3rd May and is set to impact its 55,000 buyers in the area.

Ten Towns includes Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Coleraine, Craigavon, Londonderry and Newry.

The increase comes on top of last February’s 33.57% increase within Ten Towns and marks the fourth spike in prices by Firmus since last spring.

It is estimated this rice will take a typical household bill with a credit meter up by £211 per year – around £1,504.

Customers in Belfast are reportedly set to have an increase to their tariffs within the coming week.

Niall Martindale, Interim Managing Director at Firmus, said: “Energy markets remain at very high levels having been adversely affected by the war in Ukraine.

“This has been reflected across the board with increases in the costs of home heating oil, coal, electricity, and gas. Regrettably the sheer scale of the increased costs involved give us no alternative but to pass on to our customers the higher costs we are having to pay for the gas we supply.

“Firmus Energy is committed to reducing its tariff for all customers as soon as the market crisis subsides and enables us to do so.”

Hikes in energy bills during the last few months have had crippling impacts on many UK consumers, with a report last month estimating that 8.5 million households will be plunged into fuel poverty from the continual increases.