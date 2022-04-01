Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Gazprom exits London-based Gazprom Marketing & Trading

The Kremlin-based company has also exited Gazprom Germania GmbH

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 1 April 2022
Image: Sergei Elagin/ Shutterstock

Russia’s energy giant Gazprom has announced it has exited its German subsidiary its business in Germany and a trading arm in the UK.

The gas producer has pulled out of Gazprom Germania GmbH and all of its units, including London-based Gazprom Marketing & Trading Ltd, it said in an announcement.

The move follows Vladimir Putin’s threat yesterday to turn off Europe’s gas supplies if countries don’t pay in roubles.

His announcement faced fierce criticism from European leaders.

The company did not explain further its decision.

Szymon Kardas, an Energy Expert at the University of Warsaw tweeted: “It seems that Gazprom decided not to wait for nationalisation by the authorities in Berlin and withdrew itself from the German company Gazprom Germania GmbH.

“A similar decision was also made with regard to Gazprom Marketing & Trading Ltd.”

ELN has contacted Gazprom Marketing & Trading for a response.

