Thames Water to revise smart metering policy after Ofwat challenge

Ofwat has today confirmed that Thames Water will change how it installs smart meters and will make the data from them available to retailers for free.

That follows an investigation by the water regulator on how the company replaces meters and offers free data services to retailers.

Ofwat had previously received complaints that Thames Water installed smart meters that were incompatible with data logging devices used by retailers and third-party providers.

Emma Kelso, Senior Director of Markets and Enforcement, said: “We opened this investigation because we were concerned that Thames Water’s smart metering policy was disadvantaging customers.

“The package of commitment Thames Water has now put forward has addressed our concerns and will help rebuild trust with customers and other parties who rely on its services.”