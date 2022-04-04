IPCC report set to focus on fossil fuel reduction

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is set to release its latest report on battling climate change this afternoon.

It is reported that a rapid shift from fossil fuels in the next eight years will be the key takeaway form the report, with heavy emphasis also on growing the carbon removal technology market.

The IPCC’s reports are well regarded across the industry for the input of many industry experts, however, these varying opinions have also led to its delay.

Scientists involved in the report, which will be the third in eight months, have been discussing what should be included or excluded from the report for the last fortnight.

Causes and impacts of climate change were the chief focuses of the last two reports, with the highly anticipated third set to discuss ways to prevent and mitigate its impacts.

Reports have surfaced that disagreements over how some countries may respond to the need to cut fossil fuels has exacerbated the approval process, with heavy debate also in place regarding which carbon removal technologies are best-placed to fight climate change both financially and structurally.