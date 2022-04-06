New free community for net zero

I’m happy to announce the launch of a new free community to help businesses and public sector organisations get to net zero.

Network Net Zero is a community to help you share ideas, get informed about net zero and take practical steps to get there. We are launching it in collaboration with CBN Expert, to help you meet, share ideas and join other groups, who are trying to achieve the same things.

Check out the website and please join the linked in group. Network Net Zero is now the official UN Race to Zero partner too, so if you want to formally set a target it can help do that too.

Come and join the group, share ideas, start conversations and be involved. We hope it’s another way we can help you make a difference.