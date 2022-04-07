Nick Wayth on the Energy Security Strategy

The government published its Energy Security Strategy earlier today, with a focus on nuclear, offshore wind expansion and new oil and gas projects the key highlights.

Energy Institute CEO Nick Wayth gave his thoughts: “It’s great to see the ambition, scale and diversity of the government’s announcements today, in particular its support for offshore wind – a huge UK success story – as well as hydrogen and new nuclear, which needs to be part of the energy mix and replace our ageing nuclear fleet.

“I am disappointed at the lack of ambition on cheap, immediate, and popular options. There is little to address energy efficiency, the single thing that would make a permanent difference on bills today and in the long term.

“And disappointment on onshore wind, the cheapest source of supply in the UK, which according to the government’s own polling is supported by 80% of the public.”