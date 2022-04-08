Infrastructure

ENA launches new tool to measure networks’ flexibility

It will provide a benchmark for DNOs looking to grow flexibility

Pathway to COP26 report

Kiran Bose
Friday 8 April 2022
The Energy Networks Association (ENA) has launched a new tool to help distribution network operators (DNOs) throughout the UK measure their flexibility.

Energy consultancy TNEI has developed the tool, designed by ENA’s Open Networks programme and Scottish and Southern Energy Networks (SSEN).

The tool will help with decision-making processes for DNOs, providing a benchmark for flexibility targets.

Farina Farrier, Head of Open Networks at the ENA, said: “Opening local markets for flexibility services remains a major focus of the programme, as a smarter, more flexible energy system is fundamental to reaching the government’s decarbonisation goals – starting with delivering a common framework for flexibility by March 2023.”

