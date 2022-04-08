Shell Energy launches £5m support for those struggling to pay their bills

Shell Energy has launched a hardship fund for those customers who struggle to pay their bills as energy prices continue to rise.

Last week, the new price cap came into force – with the new prices customers will pay £693 more on their annual energy bills while prepayment customers will see an increase of £708 a year.

Shell Energy customers can apply to the scheme which is designed to help them reduce their bills or set up a new payment plan.

Billpayers need to contact the company, to discuss their current situation with an advisor and after referral and if the criteria are met they will have the chance to apply for the funding.

Yesterday, Britain’s biggest supplier, British Gas announced an increase in the credit prepayment customers could use in case they run out of cash to top up their meters.

It had been previously predicted that the new price cap would force more than five million English households into fuel stress.