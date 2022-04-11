Does London have the ‘fourth-highest LEZ fine in the world’?

London has the fourth-highest Low Emission Zone (LEZ) fine in the world.

That’s according to new research by Confused which analysed the penalty charges for vehicles not following the LEZ rules across major cities.

It estimates the capital’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) and Congestion penalty charges are around £80.

Currently, the ULEZ charge for non-compliant cars or vans starts at £12.50 a day.

The city that appears to take the strictest stance in its low emission zone is the Belgian capital of Brussels, according to the study.

Failure to comply with the rules means that drivers are hit with a £291 fine.

The authors of the report also suggest the city with the lowest penalty charge is Beijing – the city launched an LEZ IN 2009 with a penalty fee of RMB¥100 (£12).

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London told ELN: “Toxic air pollution is permanently damaging the lungs of young Londoners to thousands of deaths every year.

“Nearly half of Londoners don’t own a car but they are disproportionally feeling the damaging consequences polluting vehicles are causing.

“In Central London, the ULEZ has already helped cut toxic roadside nitrogen dioxide pollution by nearly half.

“Everyone should have the right to breathe clean air. The high compliance rate for the ULEZ means that millions of Londoners are already benefiting from cleaner air.”