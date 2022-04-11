Iberdrola and Hamad Bin Khalifa Uni collaborate on smart grid cybersecurity

Spanish utility Iberdrola and Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) in Qatar are working together on research and development in the area of cybersecurity for the smart grid.

They have partnered to enhance the technology being used in smart grid field deployments in the region, with their joint efforts in research studies and intellectual property and commercial collaboration on smart grid telecommunications and security mechanisms.

The research project will focus on security techniques for power line communications, with expected outcomes including peer reviewed scientific publications, jointly-owned patent applications and ideally, subsequent commercialisation.

Iberdrola Innovation ME was established at Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP) in 2019 where the Iberdrola Technology Centre undertakes projects in smart grids, renewable integration and energy management.

In October 2021, Iberdrola Group created the Global Smart Grid Hub in Bilbao , a global centre for innovation in smart grids, which combines its technological capacity with that of global experts.

Santiago Bañales Lopez, Managing Director, Iberdrola Innovation Middle East QSTP said: “Our agreement with HBKU reflects our commitment to Qatar’s research, development and innovation system and boosting knowledge in specific areas of science and energy.

“Our collaboration will ensure that our joint efforts are at the forefront of solving Qatar’s energy and environmental challenges by advancing solutions for its smart grid capabilities.”