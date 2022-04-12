British Gas criticised over smart meter display failures

Several British Gas customers have experienced issues with their smart meters.

One of them tweeted that their new meter which replaced a faulty one showed that the household was using £101,197.32 worth of gas an hour.

Another one posted a photo of the smart meter‘s screen showing they will be charged £113,930.25 per hour.

He told ELN: “I had it installed last week and it’s a daily laugh but in reality not really very funny.”

A British Gas spokesperson told ELN: “There is not an issue with smart meters, which will be recording consumption correctly.

“If there’s an issue with an individual customer’s In Home Display we are happy to look into it.”

Get a smart meter, they said. It'll be fun, they said. pic.twitter.com/J2de75BPfG — Three Rocks Not Two 🇺🇦 (@notrob_robert) April 7, 2022