British Gas criticised over smart meter display failures

Devices show customers they are using more than £110,000 of gas every hour

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 12 April 2022
Image: @notrob_robert/Twitter - Shutterstock

Several British Gas customers have experienced issues with their smart meters.

One of them tweeted that their new meter which replaced a faulty one showed that the household was using £101,197.32 worth of gas an hour.

Another one posted a photo of the smart meter‘s screen showing they will be charged £113,930.25 per hour.

He told ELN: “I had it installed last week and it’s a daily laugh but in reality not really very funny.”

A British Gas spokesperson told ELN: “There is not an issue with smart meters, which will be recording consumption correctly.

“If there’s an issue with an individual customer’s In Home Display we are happy to look into it.”

