Centrica partners with Push Energy for grid-scale solar energy

Centrica Business Solutions has teamed up with Push Energy to develop a pipeline of grid-scale solar energy projects in the UK.

The companies will work together to take solar projects from site identification to commercial operation, supporting Centrica Energy Assets’ ambition to deliver 900MW of solar and battery storage by 2026.

Push Energy develops, builds and operates renewable energy assets and has delivered 350MW of grid-scale and rooftop solar projects.

Bill Rees, Director of Centrica Energy Assets said: “This is an important relationship and a big step towards our aim to develop, build, manage and optimise a 900MW portfolio of Centrica-owned solar and battery projects, that will help provide our customers with clean energy.”

Centrica previously made a commitment to reach net zero by 2045 and help its customers achieve the goal by 2050.

Amit Oza, Chief Commercial officer of Push added: “Push is committed to helping the UK reach net zero by 2050, by developing and constructing sustainable solar farms that give back to the local community. Working with Centrica is an excellent opportunity which will help us accelerate this process.”