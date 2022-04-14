Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

EDF consults on location for floating wind project

Gwynt Glas is expected to generate 1GW of renewable energy to power up to 920k homes

Thursday 14 April 2022
Image: Shutterstock

EDF Renewables has begun consulting fisheries in the Celtic Sea to decide where its Gwynt Glas floating offshore wind project will be based.

The site will span 1,500 square kilometres in both English and Welsh waters – planned to be 70km off the coast of Pembrokeshire and 45km from North Cornwall.

A joint venture between EDF and DP Energy, the facility will generate up to 1GW of green energy.

It expected to power up to 920,000 homes and contribute heavily towards the Crown Estate’s aim of achieving 4GW of renewable capacity in the Celtic Sea.

Alongside fisheries, water depth, wind resource and proximity to wildlife are factors also being considered for its location.

Gwynt Glas Project Director Nancy McLean said: “In announcing the site search area at this stage we are keen to get an early understanding of the current level and type of fishing activity in the area.

“We are inviting those involved in fisheries to respond to our consultation and to meet us to discuss the opportunities and potential challenges.”

