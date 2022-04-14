Shell and Uniper combine for UK blue hydrogen production

Shell and Uniper have joined forces to produce blue hydrogen at Uniper’s Killingholme power station site, in the East of England.

The facility will have a capacity of up to 720MW and use carbon capture and storage, as well as gas reformation technologies to generate the hydrogen.

This will then be used as fuel to decarbonise industry and transport – as well as providing power to the Humber region.

The companies have stated that the production of blue hydrogen at the site could result in up to 1.6 million metric tonnes of carbon being captured each year.

Design and engineering of the site is expected to commence in 2023.

On the project, Energy Minister Greg Hands said: “Today’s announcement shows real confidence in hydrogen – creating high-quality jobs to level up the Humberside region, based on this clean, cutting-edge new super fuel.”

“We plan to invest up to £25 billion in the UK energy system over the next decade subject to board approval – and more than 75% of this is for low and zero-carbon technology. Hydrogen and carbon capture will be key to these plans,” said Shell’s Country Chair, David Bunch.

Uniper Hydrogen CEO Axel Wietfeld added: “The Humber Hub Blue Project is a key part of Uniper’s hydrogen ambitions in the UK and we’re extremely pleased that Shell is joining us on this initiative.”