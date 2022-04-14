Infrastructure, Top Stories

Ukrainian energy facilities ‘hit by Russian cyber attacks’

Ukrainian authorities have claimed that hackers targeted computers controlling high voltage substations

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 14 April 2022
Image: Shutterstock

The Ukraine Government has claimed that Russian hackers tried to hit its power grid.

The Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine (CERT-UA) said the attempted cyber attacks by Sandworm Group targeted some energy facilities.

The CERT-UA added: “The idea of the attackers involved the decommissioning of several infrastructural elements of the object of the attack, namely, high voltage electrical substations and electronic computers.”

It said an energy facility suffered two waves of cyber attacks – one took place in February and the second last week.

A few days ago, the US Department of Justice charged four Russian Government employees who allegedly targetted companies associated with the energy sector in 135 countries.

Russia has always denied allegations that it was responsible for cyber attacks.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast