Ukrainian energy facilities ‘hit by Russian cyber attacks’

The Ukraine Government has claimed that Russian hackers tried to hit its power grid.

The Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine (CERT-UA) said the attempted cyber attacks by Sandworm Group targeted some energy facilities.

The CERT-UA added: “The idea of the attackers involved the decommissioning of several infrastructural elements of the object of the attack, namely, high voltage electrical substations and electronic computers.”

It said an energy facility suffered two waves of cyber attacks – one took place in February and the second last week.

A few days ago, the US Department of Justice charged four Russian Government employees who allegedly targetted companies associated with the energy sector in 135 countries.

Russia has always denied allegations that it was responsible for cyber attacks.