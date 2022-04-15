EDF doubles financial support for struggling customers to £10m

EDF has announced its intention to double the financial support for customers who are struggling to pay their energy bills.

The move will see the company spend around £10 million to support households in need.

The energy giant stressed that the number of customers calling about energy debt has increased by 41% in recent months compared to the same period last year.

An analysis shows the 10% of poorest households in the UK spend £1 in every £8 of their budget on energy – that compares to £1 in every £12 a year ago.

EDF predicts that could rise to £1 in every £6 from October when the price cap will be again updated.

The firm has also committed to bringing forward a £20 million investment in energy efficiency measures for fuel poor households.

Philippe Commaret, Managing Director of Customers for EDF, said: “We know more people are going to struggle to pay their energy bills, so we are doing everything we can to try and help, through offering more direct financial assistance and by insulating more homes, protecting those in fuel poverty from volatile global energy prices now and in future.

“Worryingly, if current market trends continue, energy prices are set to increase again. And we know this additional support we are announcing today won’t be enough to help all those in need this year.”

The company has also urged the government to offer further financial help to those grappling with rising costs.

Earlier this month, Citizens Advice said it broke for the third month in a row its bleak record for providing crisis support.