Irish Government announces VAT cut on electricity and gas bills

The Irish Government has taken a stance on supporting households amid the energy crisis announcing a cut in the VAT rate on electricity and gas bills.

In recent months, the soaring energy prices have hit hundreds of thousands of families and businesses that struggle to pay their bills.

The Irish Government’s Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications has announced a reduction in VAT from 13.5% to 9% on gas and electricity bills from the start of May until the end of October.

In its National Energy Security Framework, the government also states it will offer an additional payment of €100 (£83) for all recipients of the Fuel Allowance.

It also announced a reduction to zero of the Public Service Obligation (PSO) levy on electricity bills.

A few days ago, ELN reported that in the UK, Ofgem warned ministers that the price cap level could jump to at least £2,400 by the time of its next review in October.

The UK Government had previously rejected calls for VAT cuts on energy bills.