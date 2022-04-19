Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

World ‘has a 10% chance of limiting global warming to 1.5°C’

New research found that carbon pledges announced at COP26 could hold warming under 2°C but could not hit the 1.5°C mark

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 19 April 2022
Image: Shutterstock

A new paper has found that the planet has a 6-10% chance of staying under the key threshold of 1.5°C.

That’s according to new research, published in Nature journal, which suggests widening the scope of long-term net zero targets alone will not be sufficient to keep warming to around 1.5°C.

Researchers expect that warming will exceed 1.5°C shortly after 2030 even under the most ambitious emission pledge scenarios developed.

They stress that carbon reduction promises heard during the COP26 in Glasgow could limit global warming below the 2°C mark.

The net zero pledges, if implemented in full and on time could bring down the peak temperatures to 1.9°C, the research said.

The lead author of the study Professor Malte Meinshausen, from the University of Melbourne, said: “This is the first paper that says there’s actually a better than 50% chance of keeping temperatures below 2°C if these targets are implemented.

“But it is not a good news story because our study clearly shows that increased action this decade is necessary for us to have a chance of not shooting past 1.5°C by a wide margin.”

The research was conducted by a team of scientists from the University of Melbourne in Australia and the International Energy Agency.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast