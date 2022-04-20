Canada backs Atlin hydro expansion project with $32.2m

The Canadian Government has announced CAD$32.2 million (£19.7m) of funding to support the Atlin Hydro Expansion project in Yukon.

The project is expected to add 8MW of capacity to the Canadian territory’s grid, generating around 31GWh of hydroelectricity, roughly the same amount of electricity used by 2,500 homes annually.

The proposed expansion project will be built and owned by Tlingit Homeland Energy Limited Partnership (THELP), a company owned 100% by Taku River Tlingit First Nation Citizens.

Sandy Silver, Premier of Yukon said: “The Atlin Hydro Expansion Project is a priority for the Yukon Government and is a significant step in moving the Yukon and Northern British Columbia toward a sustainable, greener energy system.

“I look forward to establishing a reliable and diverse supply of renewable winter energy made in the North that will advance our climate goals as a territory and provide Yukoners with affordable energy for generations to come.”

The project is expected to be completed in 2024.