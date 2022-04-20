Scammers pretend to offer £150 energy bill rebate

Scammers are now targeting families waiting for the government’s one-off rebate to tackle soaring energy bills.

Local authorities have warned that criminals are cold-calling people asking for their bank account details to offer them the chance to receive the £150 rebate.

The Energy Bills Rebate scheme is part of the government’s response to offset the financial pressure put on customers because of soaring energy prices and the rising cost of living.

MPs had previously asked for more details and clarification on the energy bill and council tax rebate scheme to address complex delivery issues and ensure households are protected.

Councillor Mohan Iyengar, Vice-Chair of the Local Government Association’s Safer and Stronger Communities Board, said: “Councils are working hard to ensure eligible residents receive their energy rebate payments as soon as possible, however, criminals are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their attempts to take advantage of the financial worries people are facing and as a result, many of these scams look legitimate on first impression.

“Anyone can fall victim to a scam, and we urge people of all ages to brush up on the tell-tale signs, and the support available to those who need it.”