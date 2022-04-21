Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Top Stories, Videos & Podcasts

Eco-friendly cryptocurrencies

This week, the ELN series looks at four cryptocurrencies with the lowest carbon footprint

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 21 April 2022
The cryptocurrency boom has made scientists raise climate concerns about its carbon footprint.

This week, the ELN series explores more sustainable options than bitcoin.

Which cryptocurrency can achieve 1,000 transactions per second and which one could boost solar generators’ earnings?

Watch the video to discover which is the most eco-friendly cryptocurrency.

In case you missed it, listen again to the interview with Andrew Webber, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Digital Power Optimization on potential ways renewables could help bitcoin to become a carbon-neutral industry.

