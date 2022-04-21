Full marks for new school subject: natural history

The Education Secretary has today launched a new GCSE that will focus on how pupils can protect the planet.

The new GCSE in climate change, which will be available from September 2025, aims to enable young people to explore the world by learning about organisms, the environment and sustainability issues.

The Education Secretary has also pledged greater support for teaching climate change at all levels – new requirements for teachers will be introduced by 2023.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: “The new natural history GCSE will offer young people a chance to develop a deeper knowledge and understanding of this amazing planet, its environment and how we can come together to conserve it.”

Reacting to the Education Secretary’s announcement of the launch of a Natural History GCSE, Environmental Audit Committee Chairman, Philip Dunne, said: “Nature is in a fragile state in our country and nurturing our next generation of ecologists is critical if we are to turn the tide on the risk of extinctions across our natural world.

“Fewer and fewer young people are spending time outside appreciating and learning about nature: a formal qualification can help build knowledge and instil a love and respect for the great outdoors.”

Craig Bennett, Chief Executive of The Wildlife Trusts, commented: “I hope studying natural history will encourage students to fall in love with nature and inspire a new and diverse generation of naturalists, conservationists and scientists.