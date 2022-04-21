Latest Jobs – Product & Go to Market Manager – TotalEnergies

This is an exciting new role for a Product & Go to Market Manager to join us in our Commercial & Transformation team, who will report to the Head of Product & Marketing. This role will focus on being the expert on the customer product offering for gas and electricity products serving SME & I&C customers, and other Value Added Services including Solar and Electric charge points.

This role will be responsible for developing and managing the product roadmap, identifying product changes and amendments, producing business cases, working with stakeholders to deliver product changes, planning and executing new product launches, and ensuring products are engaging and fit for purpose. The role will also be responsible for the day-to-day management of our products, monitoring the suitability and performance of the products against the target market, regulatory and legislative requirements, and achievement of the overall strategy and financial targets.

You’ll create and maintain valued relationships across the whole business including the Commercial department and key stakeholders across Sales, Marketing, Operations, and Change in order to gather feedback on the product performance and work closely on new product launches and product changes.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Developing, updating, and maintaining the product roadmap

Gathering feedback from customers and the wider business to identify opportunities and gaps in the product offering, speaking to customers and holding internal workshops

Gaining an understanding of the end-to-end customer journey of TGP products and the impact on customer experience

Identifying changes to existing products and new compelling products that meet customer needs and improve commercial performance

Developing business cases and working with Business Improvement, Pricing, and IT

Planning and executing product launches, ensuring successful launch of products working with Sales, Commercial, Business Improvement, and Marketing

Requirements and Skills:

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Experience of developing plans and roadmaps

Experience of building business cases and forming logical arguments based on insight

Experience of leading virtual teams

Experience of delivering projects successfully with multiple stakeholders

Demonstrated customer focus in previous roles

Desirable

Experience in the energy industry

Experience in solar, EV charging and flexibility markets

Experience of developing new customer solutions based on customer needs

About the company:

TotalEnergies Gas & Power Ltd is one of the leading energy suppliers to industrial, commercial, and business customers within the UK.

TotalEnergies is committed to net-zero and aims to become one of the world’s largest renewable energy companies by the end of this decade. TotalEnergies Gas & Power is the largest gas supplier and third largest electricity supplier in the B2B market.

As a company with a long history in gas and power, supplying more than 200,000 sites and more recently in renewable energy technologies, we have learned to be at the forefront of a changing marketplace, where we remain responsive and flexible and ensure that our core values and objectives are embedded within our organisation.

We are committed to helping our customers become carbon net-zero by 2050

Diversity and Inclusion

One of our values is respect for each other. Creating an inclusive environment in which everyone can express and develop their potential, from the moment they are hired and throughout their career, means ensuring that all our employees have the same opportunity to succeed, regardless of origin, gender, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or affiliation with a political, religious, union, organization or minority group.

This is our vision of diversity, which is an asset for our Group as well as for the individuals who embody it. Preserving and promoting this asset is another part of being a responsible employer.

