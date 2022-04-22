‘Action Pact’ campaign in Boston targets climate change

A new campaign aimed at raising public awareness that will engage, educate and draw attention to the pressing issues of climate change has been launched in Boston.

The Boston Green Ribbon Commission (GRC) has joined with the City of Boston and nearly 40 of Boston’s top cultural institutions to unveil ‘Action Pact 2022’, which kicked off this week with a public art installation at the Franklin Park Zoo.

The Action Pact campaign, entitled ‘Ready, Resilient, Reinvented”, will offer climate-themed programmes of various kinds over the next three months, until 30th June 2022, to the public.

They will include exhibitions, installations, panel discussions, film screening, lectures and children’s programmes, among others.

The new initiative is expected to support the City of Boston’s ambition to become carbon-neutral by 2050.

Amy Longsworth, Executive Director of the Boston Green Ribbon Commission said: “We are incredibly excited to launch Action Pact in collaboration with our partners across the city and with Boston’s leading cultural institutions.

“Along with our dedicated partners, we envision Action Pact becoming an annual event that will harness the power of arts and culture to open people’s minds and help people see things in powerful new ways. Our goal is to harness that power and encourage a sustained focus on visioning and achieving a climate-safe future.”