Energy regulator records 16% increase in Feed-In-Tariff scheme failings

There has been a 16.6% increase in non-compliant incidents related to the Feed-In-Tariff (FIT) scheme.

That’s according to Ofgem‘s latest Supplier Performance Report which looks at incidents of non-compliance by energy suppliers.

The regulator recorded a total of 359 failings in relation to the FIT scheme from July to December last year.

That compares to 308 incidents that took place in 2020.

The scheme was launched by the government to support the uptake of renewables – it requires participating electricity suppliers to make payments on electricity generated and exported by accredited installations.

Last month, Ofgem reported that a total of 28 suppliers did not submit Renewable Obligation Certificates or make payments sufficient to meet their obligations.