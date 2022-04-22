Ukrainian hospitals and army offered free electricity

Ukrainian hospitals and military forces have secured UAH75 million (£1m) worth of electricity.

The largest energy group in Ukraine, DTEK has donated an estimated 18 million kWh to critical infrastructure institutions, including medical facilities and law enforcement agencies.

Maxim Timchenko, DTEK Chief Executive Officer, said: “All our efforts are aimed at helping and supporting Ukraine and every Ukrainian. Nothing else matters right now.”

A few days ago, in an online speech at an energy conference, the company’s Executive Director suggested Ukraine could become a vital supplier of renewables energy to Europe.

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, several UK companies, including Drax, ScottishPower and Welsh Water made donations to support the people of the war-torn country.