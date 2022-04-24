Government to consider ‘all options’ on price cap for heat networks

The government is set to explore ‘all options’ to see if a price cap regulation can be implemented to protect heat network customers.

During a debate held in the House of Commons about the energy price cap and its impact on residential buildings with communal heating systems, Energy Minister Greg Hands said: “When we introduce new legislation, we will consider all options on price regulation.

“Our energy price cap insulates millions of customers from volatile global gas prices, but I recognise that, with heat networks not being covered by the price cap, they are exposed to those increases.”

Mr Hands said that means that a significant minority of customers on networks are seeing price increases that are far in excess of price cap rises.

A few months a report suggested that nearly 17,000 blocks of flats across the UK were unprotected by the energy price cap.

This means that, unlike households that have conventional heating bills, these flats are more exposed to volatile wholesale prices.

From 1st April, most people have to pay around £700 per year more for gas and electricity as a result of the increased price cap.