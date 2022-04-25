Finance & Markets, Top Stories

New price cap brings 50% increase in PCW activity

Nearly 174,000 switches started in March, the latest data reveals

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 25 April 2022
Image: Shutterstock

With the new price cap taking effect, thousands of customers searched for cheaper energy deals last month.

A new report by ElectraLink suggests that March saw a 50% increase in activity on price comparison websites (PCW) compared to the same month last year.

As a result of the increasing energy bills, almost 174,000 switches started last month – although the figure is relatively low compared to March 2021, it is higher by 22% than in February 2022.

The data also shows that 13% more switches were completed in March than in the month before.

The energy crisis seems to have a negative impact on PCWs which find it difficult to offer alternatives to expensive tariffs.

Last week, price comparison site Energy Helpline has allegedly collapsed into administration.

A few days ago, ElectraLink data showed that the number of smart meter installations picked up pace last month.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast