New price cap brings 50% increase in PCW activity

With the new price cap taking effect, thousands of customers searched for cheaper energy deals last month.

A new report by ElectraLink suggests that March saw a 50% increase in activity on price comparison websites (PCW) compared to the same month last year.

As a result of the increasing energy bills, almost 174,000 switches started last month – although the figure is relatively low compared to March 2021, it is higher by 22% than in February 2022.

The data also shows that 13% more switches were completed in March than in the month before.

The energy crisis seems to have a negative impact on PCWs which find it difficult to offer alternatives to expensive tariffs.

Last week, price comparison site Energy Helpline has allegedly collapsed into administration.

A few days ago, ElectraLink data showed that the number of smart meter installations picked up pace last month.