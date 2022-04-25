Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

‘Tree of Trees’ to be erected for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The 21-metre tall sculpture will be made up of 350 British native trees

Monday 25 April 2022
Image: PA

A giant, 21-metre tall sculpture made up of 350 British native trees is to be erected outside Buckingham Palace as the UK celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee.

The piece of art named ‘Tree of Trees’ will consist of small trees planted in aluminium pots ‘sprouting’ from timber-plank branches.

Created by British designer Thomas Heatherwick, the ‘Tree of Trees’ is created to reflect the planting of more than a million Jubilee trees as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy.

The sculpture was announced on Friday, which was Earth Day.

