Veolia launches its first renewable-fuelled fleet

The fleet will be entirely powered by renewable hydrotreated vegetable oil

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 25 April 2022
Image: Veolia

Water, waste and energy management solutions provider Veolia has launched a new fleet of green fuelled vehicles.

The vehicles, which will collect waste and recycling from residents across the Broadland district, will be fully powered by Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), a bio-based liquid fuel made from vegetable oils and animal fats.

The company said it is the first time it introduces this kind of vehicle in the UK.

It is estimated that compared to conventional fossil diesel, the HVO reduces up to 90% of net carbon dioxide while minimising particulate matter and carbon monoxide emissions.

“HVO significantly reduces carbon dioxide emissions so this is a hugely positive step in our shared commitment to net zero,”  Pascal Hauret, Managing Director Municipal, Veolia UK said.

