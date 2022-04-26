Edina launches liquid-cooled battery energy storage system solution

Edina, an established Combined Heat and Power (CHP) specialist adds battery energy storage system (BESS) solutions to its growing product portfolio to assist commercial, industrial users, and maximise renewable energy assets.

Edina has partnered with global tier 1 battery cell and inverter manufacturers

Liquid-cooled battery cell reduces energy consumption by 30% compared to air-cooled systems

UK and Ireland systems integrator solution

Full BESS EPC contractor

Edina, an on-site power generation solutions provider, today (26 April) announce the launch of its battery energy storage system (BESS) solution integrating liquid-cooling system technology, which reduces energy consumption by 30 per cent compared to air-cooled systems.

Edina has partnered with global tier 1 battery cell and inverter technology manufacturers to engineer a 1-to-2-hour battery energy storage solution. Liquid thermal management technology integrated within the Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery rack significantly improves battery performance, energy availability, battery state of health and lifetime, and the levelised cost of storage (LCOS) compared to traditional air-cooled HVAC systems.

The scalable and modular BESS solution will be engineered, installed, and maintained from Edina’s facilities in the UK and Ireland, and delivered as part of a turnkey EPC systems integrated solution for users within the commercial, industrial, renewable energy development, and utility sectors.

Hugh Richmond, Edina CEO, said, “This new initiative demonstrates our ability to evolve and meet the requirements of our customers in a rapidly changing environment. We believe sustainability involves a multi-technological approach to include low carbon and renewable assets. The inclusion of battery energy storage within our product portfolio will complement these technologies and accelerate our customers’ net-zero goals.”

Other benefits include battery cell UL certification and multi-level protection systems to ensure safe operation and maintenance of the equipment.

Battery energy storage technology can unlock new economic opportunities, improve site resilience, and provide grid balancing services. Battery energy storage joins Edina’s product portfolio alongside hydrogen-ready MWM gas engines and mission-critical standby HVO fuelled diesel generation and can complement these technologies as part of a hybridised power solution.

About Edina

Edina is a leading power generation specialist and EPC solutions provider for the engineering, installation, and maintenance of MWM gas-fired distributed power plants, standby generation, and battery energy storage projects. Edina was founded in 1985 and owned by Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), the world’s largest Energy Service Company under the Ministry of Power, Government of India and EnergyPro Ltd, a leading UK-based advisory company that consults on energy efficiency projects. Edina employs over 200 staff from its operations in the UK, Ireland, Australia, and India, with almost 1 gigawatt (GW) of electrical installed power across these territories.

For more information, visit www.edina.eu or connect at https://www.linkedin.com/company/edina-group.

