Fears for more abandoned exotic pets due to rising energy bills

An animal welfare charity has issued a stark warning over an increase in the number of abandoned exotic pets as their owners are struggling to pay their bills.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said: “We are braced for a surge in abandonments once higher electricity bills start landing on people’s doormats.

“Unfortunately many people are unaware of how much of a commitment exotic pets are when they take them on.

“Our officers are often called our to deal with hundreds of animals every year which have sadly been abandoned when their owners can no longer meet their needs. And with prices rising, this problem is likely to get worse.”

The majority of exotic pets require a controlled environment fitted with specialised equipment for lighting and 24-hour hearing.

Failure to provide this can result in serious ill health.

Last week, consultancy Cornwall Insight predicted that the price cap will remain above £2,000 for two more years.