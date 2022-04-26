Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Four-in-ten struggled to pay their energy bills before the new price cap

More than half of customers living in the poorest areas of England had difficulty in paying their energy bills, according to a new survey

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 26 April 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Nearly 43% of Britons said “it was very or somewhat difficult” to afford their energy bills in March.

That’s according to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) report on the rising cost of living which suggests energy customers had struggled to pay their bills before the latest price cap hike.

The ONS data shows that in March, the increase in the price of gas and electricity bills was mentioned by 83% of those surveyed as the most common reason for the soaring cost of living.

The new price cap, which came into effect on 1st April, rose from £1,277 to £1,971.

More than half of individuals living in the most deprived areas of England, surveyed from 16th to 27th March reported difficulty in affording their energy bills.

That compares to 35% of adults in the least deprived areas of England.

Among those who said they have gas or electricity supplied to their home, 6% admitted that they were behind on their bills in March.

