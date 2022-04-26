Householders warned they might have to wait until September to receive energy rebate

English householders might have to wait six more months to get the £150 one-off payment, known as the Council Tax Rebate as they struggle to deal with soaring energy bills and the cost of living crisis.

Although the government said the money would arrive in April to people’s accounts, several councils hinted at delays in the delivery of some payments.

The rebate is offered to all English households in council tax bands A to D.

Two weeks ago, local authorities reported ‘technical issues’ that could delay the whole process.

In a statement, Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council said: “Our staff are working hard to make all of these checks and payments will be made as quickly as possible after online applications are received and verified. Payments will be made by the end of September 2022.”

West Devon Borough Council said it “was aware that its residents needed this rebate as soon as possible”.

The council added: “Staff worked promptly to set up systems to pay those already registered by direct debit so they could be paid quickly.

“Whereas some councils nationwide have told their residents that they won’t receive payment until as late as the September deadline.”

Colchester Borough Council has also confirmed that payments will be made automatically between May and September.

Councillor Sue Lissimore, Portfolio Holder for Resources and Deputy Leader of the Council, said: “The cost of living increases due to rising energy bills and inflation are a serious concern for many and we are doing all we can to ease the financial pressure for our residents.”