MPs asked not to apply for £150 energy rebate

As millions of households are still waiting to receive more support to tackle rising energy bills, Members of Parliament have been urged not to apply to the Energy Rebate Scheme.

The scheme, known as the Council Tax Rebate is offered to homes in English council tax bands A to D if they are occupied as a sole or main residence.

A few days ago, the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee asked for more details and clarification on the energy bill and council tax rebate scheme to address complex delivery issues and ensure households are protected.

In a bulletin, the expenses body Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) said: “If you are in an IPSA-funded home which qualifies for the rebate and you pay by direct debit you may automatically receive the Council Tax Rebate of £150; in these cases, the amount should be repaid to IPSA.

“If you are in an IPSA-funded home which qualifies for the rebate but you do not receive the rebate automatically (for example, because you do not pay by direct debit) you should not apply for this.”

A few months ago, it was reported that nearly 200 MPs claimed almost £30,000 for energy bills for their second homes in the first five months of last year.