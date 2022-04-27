Eat bugs to slow global warming, scientists say

Don’t squash that bug – it could be more important than you think.

Researchers at the University of Helsinki have acknowledged the “great potential” that novel food diets have to reduce the carbon footprint of consumers.

The study analysed future foods such as insect protein and cultured milk.

The scientists believe that the wider adaption of food such as lab-grown meat or ground-up insects could help the planet reduce global warming potential, water and land use by as much as 80%.

They said alternative diets such as vegetarian, vegan or flexitarian had demonstrated multiple benefits, both environmental and health.

“With significant reductions in animal-sourced foods and substitutions with novel or future foods and plant-based protein alternatives, you can have significant reductions in environmental impacts in terms of global warming potential, land use and water use,” said Rachel Mazac, Lead Author of the study.

