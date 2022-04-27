TotalEnergies bolsters US renewables portfolio by 4GW

TotalEnergies has acquired US renewables company Core Solar, adding 4GW of renewable energy to its portfolio.

Austin-based Core Solar will join TotalEnergies’ teams as part of the move, with TotalEnergies now boasting a renewable capacity of 10W in the US.

The company has revealed upcoming projects include the development of 2.2GW of solar facilities in the US, combined with 3GW of offshore wind that will be built off the coast of New York and New Jersey.

Vincent Stoquart, Senior Vice President Renewables at TotalEnergies, said: “We are delighted with this new addition to our portfolio of solar projects in the US, a key region for achieving our global target of 100GW of renewable projects in operation by 2030.”

On the acquisition, Core Solar CEO Greg Nelson said: “We are thrilled to join TotalEnergies with its unparalleled financial capability, project execution and operational excellence.

“The Core Solar team brings with it an exceptional ability that will contribute to TotalEnergies’ ambition to become a market leader in solar energy delivery in the US.”