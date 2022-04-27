Webinar: Managing risk in the energy transition | How I&C can access a CapEx free battery

Energy resilience and stability is being discussed more frequently as demand for power increases, prices are becoming more volatile and new technologies are introduced that require greater grid connection capacity and power consumption. Meanwhile while electricity networks are designed to be as robust and resilient as possible, natural hazards and increasing intermittency of electricity generation presents risks for the grid, and therefore for businesses. The result is that more and more businesses are choosing to add energy storage to their site, but, as we noted in our recent Global Energy Trends 2022 White Paper, for some businesses regardless of recent falls in the cost of battery storage systems, the high upfront costs are a key barrier.

Click ‘Attend’ below to register

Speaker: Michael Phelan, MBA, GridBeyond CEO & Co-Founder