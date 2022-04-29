Infrastructure

Joint venture to oversee Germany/UK interconnector

Arup and Fichtner will provide project services to the project that will directly link UK and German electricity grids for the first time

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 29 April 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Built environment consultancy Arup has entered a joint venture with German engineering firm Fichtner, to provide project services for the NeuConnect Interconnector.

The 1.4GW NeuConnect interconnector will link the Isle of Grain in Kent, England with the Wilhelmshaven region in Germany.

Last year, during her final UK visit as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the UK’s Prime Minister reaffirmed their support for the so-called NeuConnect project.

Ian Webb, Associate Director, Advisory Services at Arup, said: “This new delivery phase contract builds on the services provided during the successful development phase and is one of the significant energy projects Arup is supporting as we support the energy transition globally.”

When completed, NeuConnect is expected to become one of the world’s longest interconnectors.

