US renewables hit 96.3% share in new electrical capacity

Renewables in the US provided 96.3% of the domestic electrical generating capacity added in the first two months of the year.

That’s according to a review by the SUN DAY Campaign of data newly released by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the US Energy Information Administration which suggests the combined wind and solar capacity added was the largest among all renewable energy sources.

Utility-scale wind and solar plants added 3.9GW of new generating capacity during the first two months of this year.

It is also reported that solar-generated electricity grew by 35.6% compared to the same period last year while wind expanded by 33.2%.

Combined, electrical generation by wind and solar increased by 33.8%.

New hydropower capacity accounted for another 3MW.