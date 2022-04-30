Nearly 36% of people with cancer ‘wear coats indoors to save on energy bills’

Around one million people living with cancer have admitted they have resorted to wearing coats or dressing gowns indoors more to try to save on their energy bills.

That’s according to a new survey from the Macmillan Cancer Support which reveals that one-in-four people with cancer in the UK, an estimated 24%, feel like they just “can’t afford life at the moment”.

The charity’s research shows that since December, one-in-four people with cancer in the UK have either been buying less food or making fewer hot meals, to try to cope with the soaring cost of living.

A few days ago, consultancy Cornwall Insight predicted that the price cap would remain above £2,000 for 2023 and 2024.

More and more people are feeling the squeeze as living costs soar – last hopes for more government support evaporated after Rishi Sunak’s most recent interview.

Christopher Jones, Energy Team Leader on the Support Line at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Every day we are hearing from more and more people living with cancer who are feeling the enormous pressure of the rising cost of living, on top of the extra costs a diagnosis can already bring.

“We used to hear about people choosing between eating and heating, but now we are hearing from people who can’t afford either.”