California dithers over closing its sole nuclear power station

California Governor Gavin Newsom is considering keeping the state’s last nuclear power plant beyond its planned closure in 2025.

The Diablo Canyon Power Plant in San Luis Obispo County is considered the largest producer of electricity in California.

Supporters who back the idea of the expansion of the project’s lifetime believe that the energy gap caused by the closure will be difficult to be filled even with an increase in renewables output.

The nuclear power station is owned and operated by utility company PG&E.

Suzanne Hosn, PG&E spokesperson told ELN: “PG&E is committed to California’s clean energy future. The people of PG&E are proud of the role that Diablo Canyon Power Plant plays in our state.

“We are always open to considering all options to ensure continued safe, reliable, and clean energy delivery to our customers.”

