‘Nearly 60% of Brits slashed their energy use’ since the war in Ukraine started

Almost eight-in-ten people have lowered their energy use in response to skyrocketing bills, according to a new survey

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 4 May 2022
Soaring energy prices and the Russia-Ukraine war, which enters its 69th day appear to have an impact on how much energy and heating Britons are using for their homes.

A new study by intelligent home climate management provider tado° found that almost 60% of Brits have reduced energy in their home since the war in Ukraine.

A staggering 79% of those claimed this is due to the high cost of bills.

Nearly 11.4% of British households stated they were reducing energy to protect the environment and 9.8% to reduce their reliance on imported gas from Russia.

The survey of 15,000 customers also shows of all respondents who reduced their energy consumption, 66% of Europeans do so to avoid high energy prices, 18% want to reduce reliance on imported gas from Russia and 16% want to save energy for environmental reasons.

Charities had previously warned that Russia’s war in Ukraine could leave an estimated 8.5 million UK households in fuel poverty.

