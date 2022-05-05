Council takes £150 energy rebate from residents’ accounts

A council in Kent apologised for accidentally taking the £150 energy rebate payment from its residents’ accounts.

Swale Borough Council said this was made due to an error in the payment process.

The rebate is offered to all English households in council tax bands A to D.

In a statement, the local authority said: “People who are eligible for the government’s energy rebate payments will see both a debit and a credit on their bank account today due to an error processing the planned payments.”

A few days ago, ELN reported that householders might have to wait until September to receive the £150 one-off payment due to ‘technical issues’.

Swale Borough Council continued: “We are deeply sorry that this has happened and we have been working to rectify the situation and make sure people’s accounts are in a neutral position.”

It said the planned £150 rebate has been ‘reprocessed’ and should be in people’s accounts in the next few days.