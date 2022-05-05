Finance & Markets, Top Stories

How much Russian oil is Europe importing?

Russia was the largest supplier of petroleum to Europe in 2021, according to a new report

Thursday 5 May 2022
Russia was the largest supplier of petroleum oil to European countries, both in 2020 and 2021.

That’s according to the latest report by Eurostat which suggests 24.8% of EU oil imports in 2021 and 25.7% in 2020 came from Russia.

Earlier this week, the European Commission confirmed a ban on Russian oil.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission said: “Finally, we now propose a ban on Russian oil.

“Let’s be clear it will not be easy. But we simply have to work on it.

“We will make sure that we phase out Russian oil in an orderly fashion. To maximise pressure on Russia, while minimising the impact on our economies.”

Europe’s statistical office suggests Germany and the Netherlands have shares of more than 5 % in total imports from Russia for oil products and natural gas.

Finland has also a share of more than 5% for petroleum oils.

